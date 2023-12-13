Iran to Send Rulings against MKO Members to Respective States

Islam Times - Iran’s vice-president for legal affairs says the rulings coming out of the high-profile trial of the anti-Iran terror group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) will be sent to the judiciaries of the respective countries.

The trial of the ringleaders and members of the MKO kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday.According to the criminal court, some 104 members of the terrorist group are sued in the trial for committing inhumane crimes.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Mohammad Dehghan explained that the parts of the decrees concerning members of the MKO that can be enforced through the legal and judicial courts of other countries will be sent to them for implementation.“There is good cooperation in this regard between the judiciary and the executive branches,” he said of the trial, noting that the investigations about the crimes committed by the MKO members are ongoing.He lamented the lack of attention to handling the case during previous administrations but promised that president Raeisi's administration would pursue the case seriously.