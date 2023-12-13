0
Wednesday 13 December 2023 - 21:32

Israel Forces Kill Al-Mayadeen Reporter

Story Code : 1102525
Israel Forces Kill Al-Mayadeen Reporter
Al-Mayadeen website wrote that Abdul-Karim Awda was in the wheat mill queue at al-Nusairat refugee camp when the Israeli fighters attacked the camp; he was among the targeted.  

He had previously taken refuge with his family from Gaza to Al-Nusairat camp. 

With the martyrdom of Abdul-Karim Awda, the number of reporters martyred due to the Israeli regime's attacks reached 87. 

Earlier, Farah Umar and Rabi al-Mimari, al-Mayadeen's reporter and photographer, were martyred on November 21 in Tayr Harfa, south of Lebanon.  

The Secretary-General of Reporters without Limits Organization expressed surprise about the unprecedented killing of reporters; the organization filed a lawsuit on October 31 to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israeli regime, calling the regime's attack on the reporters a war crime. 

The lawsuit was filed due to Israeli attacks on the residential areas of Gaza and the martyrdom of 8 reporters due to the attack. 

According to the petition, the offices of more than 50 media outlets in Gaza were completely or partially destroyed during the Israeli attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023