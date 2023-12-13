Israel Forces Kill Al-Mayadeen Reporter

Islam Times - The Hamas media office in Gaza on Wednesday reported the martyrdom of an al-Mayadeen reporter during the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Al-Mayadeen website wrote that Abdul-Karim Awda was in the wheat mill queue at al-Nusairat refugee camp when the Israeli fighters attacked the camp; he was among the targeted.He had previously taken refuge with his family from Gaza to Al-Nusairat camp.With the martyrdom of Abdul-Karim Awda, the number of reporters martyred due to the Israeli regime's attacks reached 87.Earlier, Farah Umar and Rabi al-Mimari, al-Mayadeen's reporter and photographer, were martyred on November 21 in Tayr Harfa, south of Lebanon.The Secretary-General of Reporters without Limits Organization expressed surprise about the unprecedented killing of reporters; the organization filed a lawsuit on October 31 to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israeli regime, calling the regime's attack on the reporters a war crime.The lawsuit was filed due to Israeli attacks on the residential areas of Gaza and the martyrdom of 8 reporters due to the attack.According to the petition, the offices of more than 50 media outlets in Gaza were completely or partially destroyed during the Israeli attacks.