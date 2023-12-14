0
Thursday 14 December 2023 - 05:54

Russia’s Lavrov Says ‘Israel’ Flattening Gaza, Urges Int’l Summit to Solve Conflict ‘Forever’

“The only way for this problem to be solved forever, and to be solved in a just way, is to hold an international conference with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council,” Lavrov told Russian senators.

He said the conference should include representatives of countries from the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The “continuing injustice against the Palestinian people, to whom the creation of a Palestinian state was promised… fuels very serious terrorist and extremist sentiments,” the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov accused the Zionist entity of “flattening” residential areas of Gaza, called the situation there “horrific” and cast doubt on Israeli claims of how many combatants it has killed versus civilians.
