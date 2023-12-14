0
Thursday 14 December 2023 - 07:24

Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas

Story Code : 1102588
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
In a speech, Haniya stated that the resistance in the Gaza Strip is "capable and steadfast," and the ‘Israeli’ occupation is "on the decline," emphasizing that the legendary resilience and courageous resistance have created consequences beyond imagination, putting the enemy's alliances in question.

He also explained that the Palestinian people "have been and remain to be a target for the occupation," urging the Arab and Islamic nations to expand their efforts for the sake of the Palestinian cause.

Haniya pointed out that "the ‘Israeli’ enemy will pay the price for its crimes," adding that the heroic actions of the Al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance are evident during confrontations and they are inflicting significant losses upon the enemy, the latest being in al-Shujaiya and Jabaliya.

Moreover, the senior Hamas official mentioned that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood dealt the ‘Israeli’ occupation powerful blow, shaking its military and political leadership.

Regarding international solidarity and popular movements against the ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza, Haniya thanked all supporters for calling for the lifting of the blockade on the Strip.

He also hailed the positions of Saudi Arabia and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and his message to the UN Security Council, welcoming the resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

He also expressed Hamas' openness to discussing any ideas or initiatives that may lead to stopping the aggression and organizing internal affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, underlining that any bets on arrangements in Gaza without Hamas or the Resistance factions are illusions and mirages.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation military admitted that the tally of its soldiers who have been killed since October 7 rose to 444 officers and cadets.

The high toll also includes 82 soldiers from the elite Golani brigades, one of the most prestigious units in the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

Zionist media reported that among the 444 killed soldiers, 103 were of the rank of captain and above, and five were colonels, essentially the commander of a brigade.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military acknowledged on Wednesday that 10 of its soldiers were killed, most of whom were officers, in battles in northern Gaza on Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
14 December 2023
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
14 December 2023
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
13 December 2023
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023