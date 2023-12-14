US, UK Sanctions Show Complicity with Israeli Regime: Hamas

Islam Times - The US and UK have announced new sanctions against Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Hamas has issued a statement in response, strongly condemning the measures as a sign of those countries’ complicity with the Israeli regime.

The statement, which was issued on Wednesday, described as unjust the move by the US and the UK to impose the sanctions, with Hamas stressing that the measures will not stop the Resistance movements from fulfilling their duties to defend the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.Washington and London, in a coordinated move, announced their new sanctions on the leaders and financers of Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Wednesday, according to a press release by the UK government on the same day.The press release said that the coordinated sanctions “aim to isolate Hamas through freezing assets and imposing travel bans.”“The UK and the US stand united in their solidarity with Israel and its fight against Hamas,” it added.On Tuesday, the US rejected a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly that called for a ceasefire in Gaza. The UK abstained from voting. Also last week, the US vetoed a ceasefire resolution submitted at the UN Security Council.That comes as people in both Western countries have held numerous protests since the Gaza war began on October 7, venting anger at what they see as their governments’ complicity in Israeli crimes against Palestinians through supporting the regime.