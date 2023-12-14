0
Thursday 14 December 2023 - 20:52

MSF to EU: Protect Palestinians, They Aren’t Able to Access Hospitals

Story Code : 1102747
“We implore you to do whatever is in your power to protect the lives and dignity of Palestinians trapped in Gaza and prevent further abhorrent bloodshed,” the international medical humanitarian organization said on X ahead of a European Union’s leaders meeting in Brussels.

Recalling that more than 18,000 people have been killed by “Israeli” attacks in the besieged enclave over 68 days, MSF said EU leaders can either continue to issue “vain calls” for the respect of international law and protection of civilians or exercise their position to convince 'Israel' to stop the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip.

“The chance to do the right thing is in your hands. When the guns fall silent and the true scale of devastation is revealed, will the @EUCouncil and all European leaders be able to say they did all they could to stop the bloodshed?” it added.

In separate post, Doctors Without Borders said people are dying in the occupied West Bank because they can’t access hospitals due to an “Israeli” operation in Jenin.

“Yesterday and today, ‘Israeli’ forces tear gassed [one] hospital in response to children throwing stones at armored cars. People are now being treated for tear gas inhalation, including a medical worker,” it said.

It noted that a 13-year-old boy who was carried by his father to Khalil Suleiman Hospital as ambulances were blocked by “Israeli” armored cars died soon after.

“Today, after a patient was discharged from a hospital and an ambulance attempted to take her home, the ambulance was fired upon, and the same patient was re-admitted with a gunshot wound,” it said, adding she is now undergoing surgery.
