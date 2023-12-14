UN Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attack in Pakistan

Islam Times - The Security Council on Wednesday condemned Tuesday's terrorist attack on Pakistani security forces' post in Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council condemned "in the strongest terms" the terrorist attack, which resulted in multiple casualties, including the deaths of at least 23 security personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.The council members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and stressed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all states to cooperate actively with the Pakistani government as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.