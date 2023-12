Islam Times - The heads of the European Union’s states and government will gather for their last meeting in 2023, for an event labeled "expansion summit" by Brussels.

The leaders of 27 EU member countries are to make a unanimous decision on launching accession talks with Ukraine, TASS reported.As a high-ranking EU official has told reporters in Brussels, the possibility of reaching consensus on the issue was unclear.Hungary resolutely opposes Ukraine’s accession bid, saying that the country is not yet ready for EU membership.Moreover, Budapest is blocking another important matter, which is to allocate 50 billion euro in financial aid to Ukraine until 2027.