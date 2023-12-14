Iran, Indonesia Coordinate Efforts for Gaza Truce

Islam Times - The foreign ministers of Iran and Indonesia discussed plans for collective efforts to force the Israeli regime to stop the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi held a meeting on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum 2023, held in Switzerland’s Geneva on Wednesday.On the Palestinian issue, Amirabdollahian said that the major concern on Gaza is to stop the Zionist regime’s attacks.He noted that the US and the Israeli regime have failed to achieve any of their declared goals in the war against Gaza, explaining that they are scrambling to complete their studies and plans for post-war Gaza by continuing the war in the besieged enclave, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Amirabdollahian said the US needs to clearly understand that in case the war in Gaza does not stop, the situation can become more complicated in the region and get out of control.For her part, the Indonesian foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the continued talks between the two countries on bilateral and regional issues.She said the circumstances in Gaza are tough and worrying, stressing that efforts should continue to put an end to the attacks against Gaza and stop the conflict.Marsudi also stated that the summit of the Islamic countries in Riyadh carried an important message which was ‘Islamic states are united’.She noted that the result of Tuesday’s vote in the United Nations General Assembly pointed to the growing international support for the truce in Gaza.The Indonesian foreign minister described a ceasefire as the top priority in Gaza and called for constant efforts to achieve that goal.More than 18,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks against Gaza since October 7.