Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets US Base in Syria

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has announced a drone attack on a military base of the United States in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group representing several Iraqi armed factions, issued a statement on Thursday, announcing that resistance fighters attacked a US military base in al-Shaddadi town in Syria with suicide drones.According to the statement, the drones precisely hit targets. This attack has been conducted in response to the United States’ support for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.Early Thursday, the resistance fighters also targeted a US military base at the Koniko gas field in Deir Ezzor Governorate of Syria. A few hours earlier, they also targeted US military bases in Al Tanf and Al Rukban regions, both in Syria.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked the United States military bases in Iraq and Syria with drones, rockets, and missiles so far.