Spanish PM Calls on EU to Take Stand against Israel

Islam Times - Spain's prime minister urged the EU on Wednesday to speak out against Zionists as it continues to pursue its relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"It is time to speak openly about what is happening in Israel and Palestine," Pedro Sanchez said at the General Assembly of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Anadolu reports.Sanchez called on European lawmakers to "stop the silence and speak with the same clarity and unity about what is happening in Israel and Palestine.""If we want the world to respect us as a coherent and relevant geopolitical actor, if we want our citizens to be proud of our actions and to see that European values are not just words, we must speak loudly, clearly and with one voice," he continued."We must say enough of the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza, including thousands of children. The bombings must stop immediately. Humanitarian aid must arrive urgently and in sufficient quantities," he added.In the shadow of global inaction and the support of Washington and the West, the Zionist regime continues its crimes against the people of Gaza and bombards different areas of Gaza from the north to the center and south of this strip.The UN estimates that 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced and are receiving goods from only around 100 aid trucks per day.According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and more than 50,594 injured in Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.