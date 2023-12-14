S Korea Insists Russia, China Aircraft Entered its Air Zone

Islam Times - South Korea’s military has claimed that Russian and Chinese warplanes had entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) with Seoul scrambling its aircraft in response.

According to the official, "Between 11:53 a.m. and 12:10 p.m., the Chinese and Russian aircraft entered the KADIZ from north of the eastern island of Ulleung and exited it from east of the easternmost islets of Dokdo," the Yonhap news agency said, citing an official at Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), TASS reports.The news agency said that the JCS "detected the Chinese and Russian aircraft before their entry into the KADIZ and mobilized the Air Force's fighter jets to take tactical measures against a contingency."The Russian side has repeatedly pointed out that South Korea's "air defense identification zone" had been established by Seoul unilaterally and does not create any legal obligations for other countries. The Republic of Korea insists that other countries inform of their aircraft passing through that space.