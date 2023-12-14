Martyrs Identity of Iranian Nation : Ayatollah Khamenei

Islam Times - Emphasizing the need to keep the memory of the martyrs alive, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described the martyrs as the identity of the Iranian nation that should not be forgotten.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the organizers of East Azarbaijan Province Martyrs Congress held in Tabriz on Wednesday.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the need to keep the memory of the martyrs alive as the martyrs are the identity of the Iranian nation and should not be forgotten.Holding the commemoration ceremony of the martyrs at short intervals is necessary to transfer their spirit and outstanding qualities to the young generation, the Leader noted.He called the martyrs the best role models for the youth, emphasizing that such brilliant and unique phenomena should be recorded in the historical memory of the Iranian nation.Referring to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Azarbaijan Province since the victory of the Islamic Revolution until today, Ayatollah Khamenei called Azarbaijan the distinguished identity of Iran.Azarbaijan's high value and character should be found during the Holy Defense and in its numerous and outstanding martyrs of this province, he added.