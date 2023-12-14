0
Thursday 14 December 2023 - 21:13

Martyrs Identity of Iranian Nation : Ayatollah Khamenei

Story Code : 1102760
Martyrs Identity of Iranian Nation : Ayatollah Khamenei
Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the organizers of East Azarbaijan Province Martyrs Congress held in Tabriz on Wednesday.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the need to keep the memory of the martyrs alive as the martyrs are the identity of the Iranian nation and should not be forgotten.

Holding the commemoration ceremony of the martyrs at short intervals is necessary to transfer their spirit and outstanding qualities to the young generation, the Leader noted.

He called the martyrs the best role models for the youth, emphasizing that such brilliant and unique phenomena should be recorded in the historical memory of the Iranian nation.

Referring to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Azarbaijan Province since the victory of the Islamic Revolution until today, Ayatollah Khamenei called Azarbaijan the distinguished identity of Iran.

Azarbaijan's high value and character should be found during the Holy Defense and in its numerous and outstanding martyrs of this province, he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
14 December 2023
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
14 December 2023
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
13 December 2023
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023