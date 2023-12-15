0
Friday 15 December 2023 - 13:06

Iran Warns UN Refugee Chief: ‘Israel” Has Dangerous Scheme to Forcibly Relocate Gazans

Story Code : 1102804
The top diplomat made the remarks to Filipo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR], on Thursday in Geneva, where he attended the Global Refugee Forum 2023 earlier during his stay.

Speaking to Grandi, Amir-Abdollahian expressed concern about the “Israeli” entity’s dangerous measures aimed at bringing about an exodus of Palestinians from the northern part of Gaza to the southern parts of the coastal sliver and from there to neighboring countries.

In parallel, the top Iranian diplomat urged that the UNHCR and other responsible international organizations refrain from adopting discriminatory approaches towards refugees from various countries and the countries that host them.

He, meanwhile, pointed to the Islamic Republic's hosting of millions of foreign refugees, and the extensive services that the country renders to them, despite suffering from oppressive and unilateral United States-imposed sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized Tehran's demands for support from the United Nations in light of the situation.
