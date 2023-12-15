0
Friday 15 December 2023 - 13:13

Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US

During a press conference in Tel Aviv, Gantz carefully avoided identifying Netanyahu by name, but he voiced similar accusations as opposition Chairman Yair Lapid, who in comments Wednesday did make a point of calling out the premier more directly.

“The role of the leadership is to tell the public what will happen in a factual manner and strive toward [that goal] without creating manufactured disputes when our soldiers are fighting side-by-side on the battlefield,” Gantz said.

“Unfortunately, even in these very days, there are those who are engaged in creating manufactured disputes in the public domain and harming the important relations with the United States.”

He appeared to be referring to Netanyahu doubling down on his rhetoric against the idea of the Palestinian Authority returning to govern Gaza after the war.
