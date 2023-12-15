0
Friday 15 December 2023 - 13:17

European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility

Story Code : 1102812
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday the EU is losing its credibility because of a lack of a strong position in the war, urging his counterparts to call for such a halt in the fighting, rather than a limited pause to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Varadkar said he hopes they will achieve “stronger wording” this time.

“I think the European Union has lost credibility because of our inability to take a stronger and more united position on ‘Israel’ and Palestine,” he said. “We’ve lost credibility at the global South, which actually is most of the world, because what is perceived to be double standards. And there’s some truth in that, quite frankly.”

Before the summit, Varadkar and the prime ministers of Spain, Belgium, and Malta wrote to European Council President Charles Michel asking him to host a “serious debate” about the “Israeli” war and the “humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.”

“We must call urgently for all the parties to declare a lasting humanitarian cease-fire that can lead to an end of hostilities,” the four leaders wrote.

For his part, Belgium’s Prime Minister has issued a stirring call for an immediate end to the killing of civilians and a ceasefire in the Gaza. “This urgent appeal is a response to the escalating hostilities that are causing devastating casualties and inflaming tensions in the region,” he said
Comment


Featured Stories
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
14 December 2023
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
14 December 2023
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
13 December 2023
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023