Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”

Islam Times - Yemen's Armed Forces announced on Thursday that they have conducted a successful operation against a container ship headed for the occupied Palestinian territories, calling the operation a move taken in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are subject to a genocidal “Israeli” aggression.

The forces' spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the development, identifying the targeted vessel as Maersk Gibraltar.“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a military operation against the Maersk Gibraltar container ship, which was heading to the ‘Israeli’ entity. It was targeted by a drone and the hit was direct,” the official said.Saree further stated that the operation came after the ship's crew refused to respond to warnings that had been issued by the Yemeni naval forces.The Armed Forces have vowed to target any vessel that may use the country's territorial waters to head towards the occupied territories until the “Israeli” entity relieves its siege of Gaza.“The Yemeni armed forces confirm that they continue to prevent all ships heading to ‘Israeli’ ports from navigating in the Arab and Red Seas until they bring in the food and medicine that our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip need,” Saree likewise said.The Yemeni official described the drone attack as “a victory for the oppressed Palestinian people, who are currently being subjected to killing, destruction, and siege in the Gaza Strip, and a response to the calls of the free Yemeni people.”A senior Hamas member confirmed that the Yemeni retaliatory strikes against ships heading to the “Israeli”-occupied territories send the message that the West must either stop the Gaza genocide or expect the crisis to expand across the region.He also noted that the Yemeni forces had succeeded in preventing the passage of several ships bound for the occupied territories during the past 48 hours.