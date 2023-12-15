Terrorist Attack Hits Southeast Iran: 11 Police Officers Martyred

Islam Times - A terrorist attack on a police post in southeastern Iran has martyred 11 police forces and injured seven others.

Iranian media report quoting some provincial officials that the attack occurred early on Friday in Rask County in Sistan and Baluchestan province.Iran's police spokesman General Saeed Montazer-al-Mahdi slammed the "cowardly" and "blind" terror attack in a short statement on Friday morning.He said that police forces had neutralized several terrorists in the firefight, noting that the situation was fully under control.Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in security and political affairs, said that terrorists staged the attack at around 2:00 AM against the headquarters of Rask Police.He further clarified that 11 police forces, including officers and soldiers, were martyred in the attack.Meanwhile, the Pakistan-based so-called “Jaish-al-Adl” terror group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.The group has conducted several bomb attacks and kidnappings in southeastern Iran targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.