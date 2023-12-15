New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its drone has hit the US-run Ain Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq on Thursday night in retaliation for Washington’s complicity in the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

This is the latest in a series of operations against US bases in Iraq and Syria for its support for “Israeli” atrocities. Many such operations against the US forces have been claimed by groups operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.On Thursday, the resistance announced a drone attack on a US military base in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria.Early on Thursday, the resistance fighters also targeted a US military base at the Koniko gas field in Dayr al-Zawr Governorate of Syria. A few hours earlier, they also targeted US military bases in Al-Tanf and Al-Rukban regions, both in Syria.Meanwhile, a Pentagon official admitted that US forces have come under attack 97 times by missiles and attack drones, in Syria and Iraq since October 17.