Friday 15 December 2023 - 13:23

Sullivan to Netanyahu: High Intensity Phase of Gaza War needs to End within Weeks

Story Code : 1102816
According to two US and “Israeli” officials, the Biden administration has backed the “Israeli” response to the Oct. 7 attack and says it supports “Israel's” stated goal of ousting Hamas in Gaza, but the White House is under mounting international and domestic pressure to tell “Israel” to end the war.

“Biden administration officials think that moving to lower-intensity fighting will decrease civilian casualties, allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and decrease the risk for regional war,” they adde4d.

Meanwhile, the US official unveiled that Sullivan made clear in all meetings that the high intensity kinetic campaign needed to transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks not months. [This is not] a deadline and we understand the campaign must and will continue, but in a lower intensity manner.

For his part, the US “National” Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Sullivan "asked hard questions about what the next phase is going to look like," told Netanyahu that the transition to low intensity operations need to happen "in the near future" but did not dictate "terms."

"It has to take as long as they feel they needs to take in order to eliminate this threat, but we all want this to be over as soon as possible," he added.

For his part, Netanyahu said in a statement after the meeting that he told the US national security adviser that "Israeli” soldiers didn't fall for nothing and “we are more determined than ever to continue fighting until the destruction of Hamas and until full victory.”
