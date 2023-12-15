Escalating Israeli War in Gaza Triggers Mass Displacement, Dire Food Shortages

Islam Times - The intensifying Israeli war in Gaza has spurred a surge in displacement, particularly from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, following heavy shelling through the night and early morning hours.

Reports indicate casualties and severe injuries in Khan Younis due to clashes between the Israeli military and Qassam Brigades, amplified by relentless aerial bombardment.Details are scarce regarding the number of victims in Khan Younis, yet distressing reports highlight substantial injuries, especially among women and children, with many rushed to Nasser hospital for critical care.The persistent Israeli bombardment continues to drive a growing wave of displacement, leaving countless individuals hungry and thirsty, enduring long queues for basic essentials like water and bread.Meanwhile, harrowing footage shared on social media platforms depict the plight of Palestinian families displaced by the Israeli war, particularly the struggle to secure sustenance. A poignant moment captured a young child, amidst a queue for food, visibly bewildered by the conditions wrought by weeks of warfare.Heartbreakingly, the child’s turn was thwarted as food supplies ran out, yet a compassionate act unfolded as another child shared a portion of his meal, bringing a glimmer of relief to his fellow young comrade. The child returned to his tent, elated to share the small offering with his mother.Amidst this distressing reality, the UN World Food Programme sounded the alarm, highlighting that half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are facing starvation as Israel's military campaign intensifies in the southern enclave, effectively severing crucial supply lines.Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, lamented the challenges faced in aid distribution, citing instances where desperate crowds in Gaza intercepted aid trucks, leading to disruptions in aid delivery and making it exceedingly challenging to address the dire food crisis.