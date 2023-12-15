Iranian Parliament Speaker Calls for Urgent Meeting on Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called for an immediate convening of the Permanent Committee on Palestine at the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) to address Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

Qalibaf conveyed his stance during a phone conversation with Ibrahim Boughali, Algeria’s People's National Assembly Speaker and PUIC head, emphasizing Iran’s readiness to host a special session with parliament speakers from Muslim nations. The primary aim is to strategize concrete support for the oppressed Palestinian population.Highlighting the delay in the proposed meeting due to certain circumstances, Qalibaf underscored the imperative for Muslim nations to press for tangible action from countries in order to halt Israel’s atrocities, citing the recent US veto on a UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza ceasefire.In response, Boughali acknowledged Iran’s backing for Palestine and endorsed the idea of an extraordinary committee meeting in Tehran. He criticized the consistent US support for Israeli atrocities, citing a contrast with the sentiments of the American populace, which opposes Israel's actions and calls for an end to the violence.“The US behavior was predictable,” he said, noting that Washington has “always defended the Israeli crimes”.Boughali also condemned Arab nations that normalized ties with Israel, accusing them of undermining the Palestinian cause. However, he acknowledged the growing international condemnation of Israel’s “inhumane behavior”, noting support from European and Latin American countries despite some Arab nations' alignment with Tel Aviv.In his remarks, Boughali criticized certain Arab regimes for normalizing ties with the Tel Aviv regime, despite acknowledging its crimes, citing this move as a deliberate attempt to undermine the Palestinian cause. However, he applauded the resilience of the Palestinian resistance and the unwavering determination of Gaza people, emphasizing their role in reigniting global support for Palestine.Boughali highlighted a shift in international sentiment, noting condemnation of the Israeli regime's atrocities by European and numerous Latin American countries. He mentioned the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco's 2020 agreements with Israel brokered by the US, which drew sharp rebuke from Palestinians who denounced the deals as betrayal against their cause.The conflict in Gaza was sparked when Israel initiated a war on October 7 in response to the Palestinian resistance movement's operation named Al-Aqsa Storm. The enduring conflict has resulted in a devastating toll, with nearly 19,000 Palestinians killed and 50,900 others injured. Tragically, thousands remain missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, a region subjected to a stringent 'complete siege' by Israel.