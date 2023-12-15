Death Toll Rises to 33 in Israeli Attack Near UNRWA School in Khan Younis

Islam Times - Officials at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis have confirmed an increase in the death toll to 33 following an Israeli attack near an UNRWA school, with victims including women and children.

Reports from Al Jazeera correspondents in Gaza reveal heavy bombardment near the school, which was serving as a shelter for displaced individuals.On-ground reports indicate the severity of the situation, highlighting the challenges in rescuing civilians amidst the crumbling healthcare system.Ongoing strikes in the center and north of Khan Younis city have amplified the crisis, leading to additional casualties reported by hospitals in Deir el-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah.Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah, elaborates on the intensifying conflict in Khan Younis, detailing heavy fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian fighters.The recent attack near the UNRWA school saw devastating consequences, with footage depicting locals bringing bodies to the Nasser Medical Complex for treatment and funeral proceedings.Mahmoud further highlights the distressing aftermath, recounting stories of injured individuals returning to find their homes demolished and the ongoing challenges in rescue missions due to inadequate equipment.Overnight strikes across southern Gaza in Rafah and Khan Younis resulted in multiple civilian casualties, as seen in verified video footage capturing the illumination of the skies by flares, often precursors to deadly air attacks.These flares, utilized to illuminate targeted areas or disrupt enemy missiles, have been consistently used by Israel since the conflict's commencement on October 7, typically preceding lethal airstrikes.Earlier in the day, an Israeli strike inflicted destruction and casualties on the ground, targeting the residence of the Abu Nasser family in Khan Younis.Nearly 19,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.