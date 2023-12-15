Jewish Group Protests for Gaza Ceasefire Across Eight US Cities

Islam Times - Protests in eight US cities, organized by a Jewish peace group, demanded an end to Israel's war in Gaza.

In Washington, approximately 90 demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace obstructed the New York Avenue overpass in the northwestern section of the capital, prompting the closure of the intersection with North Capitol Street, as confirmed by local authorities urging commuters to seek alternate routes."8th night of Hanukkah, 8 cities, 8 bridges," declared Jewish Voice for Peace on X, previously known as Twitter, emphasizing their nationwide assembly to voice opposition to further Israeli war.Similar demonstrations unfolded in Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon. In Philadelphia, around 200 protesters briefly halted traffic on I-76, resulting in over 30 arrests, witnessed by a Reuters source. Protesters prominently displayed banners stating "Let Gaza Live" and "Not in our name."Amid escalating tensions, the United Nations issued a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has vowed to dismantle Palestinian resistance groups.According to Palestinian health officials, the Zionist war and military siege on Gaza, which has been in effect since October 7th, has claimed nearly 19,000 civilian lives, the majority of whom are women and children. It also caused significant damage to Gaza's infrastructure and sparked protests across the globe, including in the United States.On a separate occasion, anti-war activists disrupted traffic during Los Angeles' morning rush hour, while members of the Biden administration participated in a vigil advocating for a ceasefire.