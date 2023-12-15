0
Friday 15 December 2023 - 21:27

Jewish Group Protests for Gaza Ceasefire Across Eight US Cities

Story Code : 1102873
Jewish Group Protests for Gaza Ceasefire Across Eight US Cities
In Washington, approximately 90 demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace obstructed the New York Avenue overpass in the northwestern section of the capital, prompting the closure of the intersection with North Capitol Street, as confirmed by local authorities urging commuters to seek alternate routes.

"8th night of Hanukkah, 8 cities, 8 bridges," declared Jewish Voice for Peace on X, previously known as Twitter, emphasizing their nationwide assembly to voice opposition to further Israeli war.

Similar demonstrations unfolded in Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon. In Philadelphia, around 200 protesters briefly halted traffic on I-76, resulting in over 30 arrests, witnessed by a Reuters source. Protesters prominently displayed banners stating "Let Gaza Live" and "Not in our name."

Amid escalating tensions, the United Nations issued a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has vowed to dismantle Palestinian resistance groups.

According to Palestinian health officials, the Zionist war and military siege on Gaza, which has been in effect since October 7th, has claimed nearly 19,000 civilian lives, the majority of whom are women and children. It also caused significant damage to Gaza's infrastructure and sparked protests across the globe, including in the United States.

On a separate occasion, anti-war activists disrupted traffic during Los Angeles' morning rush hour, while members of the Biden administration participated in a vigil advocating for a ceasefire.
Comment


Featured Stories
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
14 December 2023
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
14 December 2023
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
13 December 2023
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023