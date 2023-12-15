Iranian, Chinese Officials Hold Talks on Gaza, Sanctions

Islam Times - Deputy Foreign Ministers of Iran and China converged in Beijing to discuss the urgent need to halt ongoing attacks in Gaza and evaluate progress in the negotiations concerning Iran's sanctions, underscoring shared concerns.

The discussions between Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Ma Zhaoxu, the Vice Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, as reported by the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, centered on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Iranian nuclear issue, and various international and regional concerns of mutual significance.Both parties stressed the immediate cessation of attacks in Gaza amidst ongoing negotiations aimed at lifting sanctions on Iran.