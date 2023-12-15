Iraqi Resistance Targets US Military Base Amid Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance Movement in Iraq launched a retaliatory strike on the American military base in Ain al-Asad, marking another targeted response linked to the Israeli genocidal onslaught in Gaza.

Iraq's Islamic Resistance declared in the early hours of Friday that, in response to the atrocities against the people of Gaza, they targeted the US military base located in the Anbar Province.Reports from Saudi-owned Al Arabiya indicated multiple explosions at the base.Following the attack, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance formally claimed responsibility in a statement, confirming that the strike on the Ain al-Asad base was executed using a drone, resulting in a direct hit.Over the past two months, the Islamic Resistance Movements in the region have been targeting American objectives in Iraq and Syria in support of Gaza's people. This response follows the political and military backing of the Israeli regime by the United States, which has resulted in over 19,000 civilian casualties among Palestinians in Gaza Strip.The resistance vowed to continue these retaliatory strikes until the cessation of all US-backed Israeli atrocities.