Friday 15 December 2023 - 21:40

Iran Judiciary Chief Urges for Punishment of Rask Terrorists

Story Code : 1102879
During the Jaish al-Adl (Zulm) terrorist attack on the police headquarters in Rask City, southeast of Iran, 11 policemen were martyred on Thursday evening.

According to Iran Press, Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejeii, Chief of Iran's Judiciary, wrote in a message on Friday that the enemies of Islamic Iran, who were shocked and enraged by the strength and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again, by their vile and wicked mercenaries in terrorist groups, shed blood from of  Iranian police forces who were engaged in providing the security and peace of the people.

Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejeii emphasized that the officials of the judicial system of Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran are obliged to take all necessary measures to arrest and punish these terrorists associated with global arrogance while issuing the necessary orders to the security and law enforcement forces.

Regarding the issue, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Hassan Noorian, said that the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad is following up on the Rask terrorist attack.

It should be noted that elements of terrorist groups have repeatedly fled to the borders of Pakistan after carrying out sabotage operations in Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran and have operational bases in this country.
