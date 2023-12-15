Israel Steals Palestinian Corpses

Islam Times - The Human Rights Commission in Europe reported that the Israeli forces stole the dead bodies from within the graves.

Israel’s army has targeted the majority of cemeteries in the Gaza Strip, including Al-Falujah cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip, Ali bin Marwan, Sheikh Radwan, Al-Shuhada, and Sheikh Shaaban cemeteries, in addition to St. Porphyrius Church cemetery in Gaza City and Al-Shuhada cemetery in the northern town of Beit Lahia, destroying dozens of graves in utter disregard for the sanctity of the dead, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported.Large holes have been created inside these cemeteries as a result of frequent Israeli attacks, engulfing dozens of graves. The remains of some dead bodies have been scattered or disappeared, while dozens of graves remain seriously damaged.Euro-Med Monitor received reports confirming that the Israeli army dug up several graves in Al-Faluga cemetery and stole dead bodies—believed to belong to Palestinian activists—amid fears that their organs might be stolen.Given the disgusting and unjustifiable international complicity, Euro-Med emphasized that Israel has not spared even the dead in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on 7 October.It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.Confused with the irreparable intelligence and military blow it suffered from the October 7 operation, Israel is struggling to compensate for the defeat.Following its attacks on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli regime's forces bombarded the camp of disabled refugees in the city.Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, over 18,600 Palestinian people have been martyred, and nearly 50,000 others have been injured.