Friday 15 December 2023 - 21:49

Hamas Claims Responsibility for Rockets at Occupied Al-Quds

Story Code : 1102884
Hamas Claims Responsibility for Rockets at Occupied Al-Quds
The Hamas armed wing said it fired a barrage of rockets in response to Israeli “massacres of civilians”.

Islamic Resistance fighters fire Burkan missiles at the Al-Raheb occupation site, hitting it directly, Al-Manar quoted Resistances' statement.

Earlier, we reported that AFP news agency journalists said they saw two explosions and heard three blasts as rockets were intercepted.

Meanwhile, According to Israeli Media, several rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted in the Jerusalem area.

The witness said that one rocket fell into open ground in the Beit Shemesh area.

Israeli media reports a power outage in Beit Shemesh after a missile hit the town which lies west of occupied Al-Quds.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah fighters strike an Israeli infantry force east of the Hanita occupation site, inflicting confirmed casualties.

Also, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Bayyad Blida site with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, Al-Manar reported.
