Friday 15 December 2023 - 21:50

Yemen Targets Two Alien Ships after Warnings

Brigadier General Yaya al-Sari stated on Friday: "We assure all the ships that go to and come from the ports around the world, other than the those of the Zionist regime, that they will not be harmed; they must keep their navigation and identification devices on."

General Sari Stressed that if any ships ignored the former statements of the Yemeni army, they would be targeted without hesitation. 

He said that as long as the Gazan's demands for medicines and food are not ensured, the Yemeni army will stop all the ships going to the ports in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine.

The UK's Amri Marine Company confirmed that a commercial ship was targeted as it was crossing the Bab ul-Mandab Strait with a Liberian flag.

The ship belonged to the Hapag Company. 

UKMTO announced that it had received a warning message from a small Yemeni ship that ordered the vessel to change its path towards Yemen. 

The spokesman of the Yemeni Army noted that the operations are aimed at supporting the oppressed nation of Palestine, on the order of the Yemeni Revolution leader and the demand of the Yemeni nations and other free nations of the world. 

The people of Sa'ada, north of Yemen, staged a massive rally on Friday to express their solidarity with the Palestinian nation.

The Yemeni demonstrators stressed their full support for the Palestinian nation and their anti-Israeli fighters, appreciating the Yemeni army's preventing the vessels from decking in the Israeli ports in occupied Palestine.

It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.

Confused with the irreparable intelligence and military blow it suffered from the October 7 operation, Israel is struggling to compensate for the defeat.

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, over 18,600 Palestinian people have been martyred, and nearly 50,000 others have been injured.
