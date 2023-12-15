Flash Flood Kills 170 People in Kenya

Islam Times - Floods in Kenya have killed at least 170 and displaced more than 600,000 since the onset of heavy rains in November.

Tens of thousands of residents in the country's north have lost livestock, farmland, and homes.In northeastern Mandera county inhabitants call for help."We don’t have food, that’s our main problem. We don’t have mosquito nets, we have nothing to sleep on and there are snakes ... We are asking our government for help."The rainy season which starts in October in the Horn of Africa is being amplified this year by El Niño, a meteorological phenomenon generally associated with rising temperatures, droughts in some parts of the world, and heavy rains in others.In early December, President Ruto said 38 of Kenya’s 47 counties were affected by the floods.Three regions are the worst hit, the Coast, Northern and Central Kenya.Kenya's military continues nationwide efforts to evacuate hundreds of people trapped by rising waters.In affected counties like Mandera, food items are distributed to the displaced.Kenya’s meteorological department has warned that heavy rains will continue into the new year and issued a warning for people living in lowlands and flood-prone areas to evacuate to prevent further losses.