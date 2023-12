Islam Times - Sami Abu Zohuri, a senior Hamas official rejected any connection between Islamic Resistance and people arrested in Europe accused of planning for terrorist attacks.

Sami Abu Zuhari, a senior Hamas official, told Reuters: "We deny the news of the arrest of Hamas members in Denmark, Germany or any other European country. The purpose of publishing these accusations is to influence the marches in support of Palestine in Europe."On Thursday, Authorities in Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands announced that they arrested seven people on suspicion of planning to carry out attacks in Europe.