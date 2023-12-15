Hezbollah Carries Out More Attacks on Israeli Occupation Sites Near Lebanon Border

Islam Times - In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, Hezbollah continued on Friday striking the various occupation sites on Lebanon border, inflicting heavy losses upon the Israeli enemy.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 02:10 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023, Al-Jardah Point with Burkan rockets, resulting in a direct hit, Hezbollah military media said in a first statement.The second statement indicated that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 01:50 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023, an “Israeli” force as it entered the headquarters of the Intelligence Battalion in Metat Base, using suitable weapons, and resulting in casualties among all the force, including fatalities and injuries.According to the third statement, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 02:15 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023, Bayad Blida site with suitable weapons, resulting in a direct hit.The fourth statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023, Ramim barracks (in the occupied Lebanese town of Hunin) and the enemy’s troop deployment points and vehicles in its vicinity with missile and artillery weapons, causing direct hits.Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an “Israeli” infantry force east of the Hanita site at 03:15 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023, using appropriate weapons, causing direct injuries, according to the fifth statement.The sixth statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Raheb site at 03:30 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023, using Burkan rockets, causing direct hits.According to the seventh statement, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” occupation soldiers in Shtula forest (the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha) at 04:20 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023, using appropriate weapons.