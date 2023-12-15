Axios: US Warns “Houthis” as Arrival of Merchant Ships at Eilat Completely Stopped

Islam Times - Axios reported on Friday that the administration of US President Joe Biden has sent warning messages to the Yemeni revolutionaries over attacks on ships in the Red Sea and against the Zionist entity.

The American news website cited two US officials as saying that the US messages were delivered via several channels.US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, who visited the Gulf in recent days, asked his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar to convey warning messages to the Houthis, the officials said, according to Axios.Lenderking stressed the US is highly concerned about Houthi attacks that threaten freedom of navigation in international waters, the report added.It cited the officials as saying that “several countries in the region gave similar messages to the Houthis over the last two weeks and made clear Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea or against Israel over their territory are unacceptable.”However, the officials admitted that “these warnings so far haven’t led the Houthis to de-escalate their attacks,” according to the American news website.Axios highlighted, meanwhile, that the arrival of merchant ships at the Israeli port of “Eilat”, known in Arabic as Um Al-Rashrash has “almost completely stopped” due to attacks from the Yemeni revolutionaries against ships in the Red Sea bounded for the Zionist entity.Since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7th, more than 70 drones and ballistic missiles were launched from Yemen towards the Zionist entity, the news website reported.It added that in recent weeks, the “Houthis” escalated their attacks and started targeting commercial ships in the vicinity of the Bab el-Mandeb strait in the Red Sea.Earlier on Thursday, the Yemeni Navy staged a drone attack on a cargo ship, which was en route to the Zionist entity.In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the attack, adding that a direct hit was confirmed after the Maersk Gibraltar’s crew refused to respond to warning calls from the Yemeni Naval Forces.The Yemeni Armed Forces underlined that they will go ahead with operations aimed at preventing all ships heading to Israeli occupation ports from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas until the entry of needed food and medicine to the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.