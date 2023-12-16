0
North Korea, China Hold High-Level Talks in Beijing

The meeting between Pak Myong-ho, the North's vice foreign minister, and his Chinese counterpart, Sun Weidong, took place in Beijing on Friday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Yonhap news agency reported.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening their relations ahead of the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties next year, as well as "issues of common interest" and "boosting strategic cooperation," the KCNA said.

It did not provide further details on the itinerary of the North Korean delegation led by Pak and the issues discussed during the meeting.

Pak's visit marks a rare visit by a high-level North Korean official to China since Pyongyang closed its border in 2020 to fend off the pandemic.

The last such visit, reported by the KCNA, took place in August 2019 when Kim Su-gil, then-director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, traveled to Beijing for military talks with his Chinese counterpart Miao Hua.

Most recently, the North's Vice Sports Minister Kim Il-guk visited China for the Asian Games in Hangzhou but did not engage in official diplomatic activities.

North Korea has sustained strong ties with China, its key ally and economic benefactor.

In September, a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, visited North Korea to attend celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of the North Korea.
