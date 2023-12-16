0
Saturday 16 December 2023 - 20:54

Israeli Soldiers Filmed 'Executing’ Palestinian Civilians

Story Code : 1103081
Israeli Soldiers Filmed
The B’Tselem human rights group accused Israeli soldiers of perpetrating "illegal executions" as security footage depicted Israeli military vehicles chasing Palestinians in the Faraa refugee camp near Tubas, reported the Associated Press.

The video showed 25-year-old Rami Jundob being fatally shot, followed by a soldier firing multiple rounds at him as he lay injured.

In a distressing sequence, Israeli soldiers then confront Thaar Shahin, 36, who sought shelter beneath a nearby car. They fatally shot Shahin at close range as he cowered underneath the vehicle, as indicated by B’Tselem's identification.

Furthermore, another video showed Israeli police officers severely assaulting the Palestinian photojournalist Mustafa Haruf in occupied East al-Quds .

A widely circulated video depicted an Israeli police officer striking Haruf with the rifle butt, while another officer forcefully pushed him against a car.

Subsequently, an officer aimed his rifle at Haruf, another applied a chokehold, forcing him to the ground, and a third knelt on Haruf's body.

Meanwhile, amidst Haruf's cries of pain, another officer repeatedly kicked the photojournalist in the head, resulting in Haruf receiving hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the unprovoked assault.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
16 December 2023
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
16 December 2023
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
15 December 2023
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
14 December 2023
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
14 December 2023
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
13 December 2023
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023