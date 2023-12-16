Gaza Gripped by Unrelenting Israeli Attacks on Hospitals, Schools, Homes

Islam Times - Israeli forces unleashed a devastating series of attacks in Gaza on Saturday, with reports emerging of assaults on hospitals, schools, and residential areas, leaving a trail of destruction and fatalities.

According to Al Jazeera's Anas al-Sharif, Israeli bulldozers ruthlessly crushed tents outside Kamal Adwan Hospital, causing immense harm to displaced and injured Palestinians seeking shelter. Al-Sharif denounced the Israeli occupation's actions as a "horrific crime" against civilians and medical staff, highlighting the tragic loss of lives and displacement.“Dozens of displaced, sick and wounded people were buried alive. The occupation (Israeli) bulldozers trampled the tents of the displaced people in the hospital yard and brutally crushed them,” al-Sharif said in a post on X.Amidst these distressing incidents, Israeli forces conducted raids on schools in northern Gaza, resulting in casualties. GLZ Radio reported 25 fatalities and the surrender of over 50 individuals for interrogation. This comes after previous condemnations over Israel's handling of suspected fighters, with evidence revealing the inclusion of civilians, including medical workers and a journalist after hundreds of Palestinian people stripped to their underwear and blindfolded.Israeli military strikes have repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure, including UN facilities, ostensibly to eliminate Palestinian fighters. However, on-ground reports expose the tragic toll on civilians, with numerous fatalities in these strikes.Recent Israeli attacks on homes in northern Gaza resulted in at least 14 deaths, with a video revealing the magnitude of devastation as rescuers struggled to extract survivors from the debris. Additional casualties were reported in separate attacks, including one on a home in Jabalia.The term "domicide," signifying the destruction of habitable structures, aptly characterizes the current scenario in Gaza, according to the UN, reflecting the widespread devastation.In the midst of this chaos, Palestinian Health Ministry updates depict a grim situation: Kamal Adwan and al-Awda hospitals face severe targeting, with the southern part of Kamal Adwan Hospital destroyed. Al-Awda Hospital staff refused evacuation orders, while ambulances evacuating the wounded were attacked. Moreover, vital medical centers, including the only operational maternity care facility in Gaza, faced Israeli strikes. In southern Gaza, Israeli forces launched air raids on al-Masry and the Sarhan area in al-Manara neighborhood in Khan Younis.The peril faced by journalists documenting the conflict in Gaza remains stark, with direct threats targeting them and their families. Despite the danger, their dedication to conveying Gaza's plight to the world persists, highlighting the need to share the story of Gaza's people amid the ongoing Israeli violence.