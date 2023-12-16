0
Saturday 16 December 2023 - 21:05

Palestinian Rights Group Reports over Dozen Arrests in Occupied West Bank

Story Code : 1103087
Amidst escalating tensions, violence by Israeli settlers has led to the displacement of 189 families in the occupied West Bank, forcing 1,257 Palestinians out of their homes, including 582 children.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' report on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories highlights the impact of Israeli settler violence.

Additionally, Israeli authorities' demolition of Palestinian homes during this period rendered 338 individuals, including 182 children, homeless, intensifying the plight in the region.

The UN, in its report, underscored that Israel's military violence, including punitive demolitions, has left 88 individuals homeless in the occupied West Bank, and another 42 Palestinian homes destroyed, displacing 269 people, among them 121 children.

The report emphasizes the UN Human Rights Committee's 2014 determination that punitive demolitions represent illegal collective punishment under international law.
