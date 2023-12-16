Iran Condemns New US, British Sanctions

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Iran strongly condemned the fresh sanctions the US and Britain have imposed on a number of Iranian individuals and institutions as well as the representatives of the Palestinian movements in Tehran.

In a statement on Friday, Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the US and the UK’s move to impose sanctions on six Iranian individuals and institutions, including the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the representatives of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Tehran.He slammed the hostile action as yet another step toward completing the hateful path that has continued in various forms over the past four decades by the US and British regimes against the Iranian nation and the Islamic Revolution.Kanaani noted that the US and the UK, as sponsors of terrorism, have however been desperate and passive in their attempts to achieve their goals.The fact that the state creators and sponsors of Daesh (ISIL) are angry with the IRGC, which is a proud, pioneering and inspiring force in terms of fighting terror, comes as no surprise to the Iranian people, regional nations and the world’s free thinkers, he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Kanaani added that this anger was also exposed when the US, in a cowardly move, assassinated the international champion of fighting terror Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.The spokesman said the bankrupt US and British regimes failed to block the shining and popular path of resistance in the region through assassinating General Soleimani and his companions.He noted that despite their failure, the US and Britain have not learned a lesson from their past mistakes and continue to pursue their evil policies.The accusations made by the US and Britain against the anti-terror pioneering forces of the IRGC are a clumsy and fruitless attempt to divert the attention of the world public opinion and to cover up their complete responsibility for the war crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, which has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians within two months with full support from Washington and London, he stated.Kanaani said the role of Britain and the US in creating the Zionist regime and their unlimited support for the regime, which is a notorious terrorist establishment worldwide, will remain a blot on the record of Washington and London.From the ethical and legal points of view, the US and British regimes are not in a position to make judgements about others, rather they must be held accountable as the accused, before the world public opinion, he noted.Kanaani underscored that making preposterous and worthless accusations against the proud and anti-terror Quds Force and its brave commanders has failed to change the current equations of the region in favor of the US and British regimes and will bring nothing but more disgrace to these warmongers.Iran reserves the right to respond to the unacceptable approach of the US and Britain, he said.Kanaani noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s official and legal armed forces, including the IRGC Quds Force, will continue to be a nightmare for terrorist organizations and their state sponsors and such desperate attempts by the US and Britain, which are in violation of international law, will not in the least undermine the determination of Iran’s armed forces to fight terrorism and the global arrogance.