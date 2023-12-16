0
Saturday 16 December 2023 - 21:08

Most Countries Interested in Joining BRICS: Russian Deputy FM

Story Code : 1103089
Most Countries Interested in Joining BRICS: Russian Deputy FM
Speaking in an interview with the International Affairs Magazine on Friday, Sergey Ryabkov  pointed out the issue that arose before Russia "at full height ahead of the beginning of the Russian presidency in the association."

"I refer to the implementation of the leaders’ order to develop a category of so-called partner states. Many countries from across the world signal their interest in rapprochement with the BRICS nations all the way up to full-scale membership. This must be worked through in a constructive key," he stated.

"There are quite a few nations that would like to join the BRICS, more than twenty. This is not counting the countries that have officially announced their readiness to join the association on January 1, 2024. I do not know any international structure or organization where the membership growth had taken place at such rate. There is currently no experience of operation of the expanded BRICS. These are the issues that must be resolved during Russia’s chairmanship period," the diplomat said, TASS reported.

Ryabkov also pointed out that an entire series of events is planned in addition to the BRICS Summit in Kazan, including ministerial meetings and the BRICS games.

During the BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg of South Africa on August 22-24, the member states agreed to expand the organization’s membership by admitting Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia starting on January 1, 2024.

A new list of potential member states will be prepared for the next summit, the report added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
16 December 2023
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
16 December 2023
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
15 December 2023
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
14 December 2023
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
14 December 2023
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
13 December 2023
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023