Iran’s Interior Minister Blames Israel for Rask Attack

Islam Times - Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has blamed the Zionist regime of Israel for supporting the terrorists that perpetrated the deadly attack on a police station in Rask, southeast of Iran.

Speaking to the local Iranian IRNA news agency upon arrival in Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan province, the minister said that he was going to Rask to inspect the search and investigation into the Friday deadly terrorist attack, in which 11 Iranian policemen were martyred and six others were wounded.He stressed that the terrorists are grouplets supported by the Zionist regime.“We expect our neighbor (Pakistan) to carry out more intensified control over the joint border as it has become clear that the terrorist groups come from the other side of the border,” the interior minister said.