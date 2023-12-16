0
Saturday 16 December 2023 - 21:14

Iran’s Interior Minister Blames Israel for Rask Attack

Story Code : 1103092
Iran’s Interior Minister Blames Israel for Rask Attack
Speaking to the local Iranian IRNA news agency upon arrival in Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan province, the minister said that he was going to Rask to inspect the search and investigation into the Friday deadly terrorist attack, in which 11 Iranian policemen were martyred and six others were wounded.

He stressed that the terrorists are grouplets supported by the Zionist regime.

“We expect our neighbor (Pakistan) to carry out more intensified control over the joint border as it has become clear that the terrorist groups come from the other side of the border,” the interior minister said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
16 December 2023
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
16 December 2023
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
15 December 2023
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
Shipping Costs in Red Sea Rising after Yemeni Navy Attacks
14 December 2023
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
Support for Hamas Growing in Palestine
14 December 2023
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
13 December 2023
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023