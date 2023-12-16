Israeli Attacks on Gaza Hinder Humanitarian Work: UN Agency

Islam Times - The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Saturday that the ongoing Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip hinder the humanitarian work in the region.

The communications director at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said, "We cannot access those who need us most and fulfill our duties," Anadolu Agency reported.She said that "imposed access restrictions, limited supplies and continued heavy bombardments prevent UNRWA's ability to provide aid in.”"You can't deliver aid under a sky full of airstrikes," she added.At least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed by Israeli attacks and 51,000 injured since October 7, according to Gaza's health authorities.