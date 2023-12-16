Six More Ukrainian UAVs Downed over Crimea

Islam Times - Air defenses have destroyed six more Ukrainian drones on the territory of Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

An attempt of the Kyiv regime to carry out an attack with the use of UAVs on December 15 between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time [8:00 p.m. GMT] and 11:50 Moscow time [8:50 GMT] against facilities in Crimea had been thwarted, TASS reported citing the ministry’s statement."Air defense units on duty destroyed six Ukrainian UAVs," according to the ministry, which reported earlier on Friday that 26 more Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed in the airspace over Crimea.Russian officials have blamed Kyiv for plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants. The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod, as well as Crimea have been frequently subjected to Ukrainian drone attacks.