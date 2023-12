Islam Times - Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were neutralized while on a mission to attack two districts in Russia’s Kursk Region, Regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on Saturday.

"[Ukranian] UAVs attacked the districts of Dmitriyev and Zheleznogorsk [in the Kursk Region]," TASS reported citing Starovoit.He added, "No wounded people were reported as a result of the attacks."Starovoit also pointed out the attack on the village of Krupets in the Dmitriyev district, where three incoming attacks were registered destroying fences, windows, and roofs of eight houses.