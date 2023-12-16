0
Saturday 16 December 2023 - 21:40

Iran Underlines IRGC’s Vital Role in Anti-Terror Fight

Story Code : 1103101
Iran's official and legal Armed Forces, including the IRGC Quds Force, will always remain the "nightmare of terrorist groups and their supporting regimes", the spokesperson said on Friday.

He stressed the state creators and sponsors of Daesh are angry with the IRGC, adding that this anger was also exposed when the US assassinated "the international champion of fighting terror" Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. 

The top diplomat stated Washington and London are seeking to deviate the world public opinion and cover their “absolute responsibility” in Israel's war on Gaza which has so far killed 19,000 people "in full support of the US and the UK".

The IRGC, as an official state body, and its senior commanders have been the target of the Western sanctions for years.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, describes the IRGC as the biggest anti-terrorist organization across the globe capable of conducting missions that many of the world’s major armies are incapable of.

The new sanctions came four years after Lieut.Gen. Soleimani was martyred near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020 by a drone strike that was directly ordered by the US. He was highly revered across the Middle East because of his key role in fighting the Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Iran stresses the European states enjoy safety because of the IRGC's all-out endeavors in the fight against terror groups in West Asia.
