Sunday 17 December 2023 - 08:47

Severe Storm Strikes Coastal City in Argentina, at Least 13 Dead

Federico Susbielles, mayor of Bahia Blanca, confirmed the death toll in a post on X. The city is near the southern tip of Buenos Aires province, one of Argentina's top grain-producing regions, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the office of President Javier Milei offered condolences to the families of the victims, and recommended that locals remain inside their homes through Sunday morning, citing destructive wind gusts in the area exceeding 150 kph (93 mph).
