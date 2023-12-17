Mass Funerals of Unidentified Martyrs Held in Iran

Islam Times - People across Iran attended the funeral processions for 280 unidentified martyrs on Sunday morning, whose bones have been recently unearthed three decades after the end of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran.

Iranian mourners in 30 provinces across the country attended the funeral of the soldiers on the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA), daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).A total of 110 martyrs are laid to rest in capital Tehran and the funeral of 170 other bodies are held in the other provinces.According to the missing in action (MIA) search committee of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, the bodies have been found in Iran’s western and southwestern regions which used to be war zones during the Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s.The martyrs are buried in different places, including universities, seminaries, premises of state organizations and a number of public parks.People of different social strata have attended the funeral processions, signifying the Iranian people’s love for the martyrs.Iraq, under former dictator Saddam Hussein, invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, imposing a bitter eight-year war on its eastern neighbor.