Portuguese “Cell No. 14” Unveiled in Lisbon

Islam Times - The Portuguese translation of the memoirs of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, titled “Cell No. 14”, has been unveiled in Lisbon.

The book was unveiled at a ceremony attended by dignitaries, media figures and Portuguese and Iranian researchers, as well as a number of ambassadors and businessmen of foreign countries residing in Lisbon on Thursday, December 14.During this event, several guests and dignitaries spoke about the issue of resistance and the fight against Arrogance and imperialism, as well as points relating to the book “Cell No. 14”.Iran’s ambassador to Portugal, Majid Tafreshi, stated, “This book is themed around the subject of resistance. Many nations, such as Algeria, Cuba, and South Africa, have achieved their goals through resistance. Similarly, the memoirs of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution show that the Iranian Revolution attained victory alongside resistance."“Today, the power of logic must be clarified more than ever for people around the world and people need to stand up against any abuse of power,” the envoy added, Khamenei.ir reported.Palestinian ambassador to Lisbon, Nabil Abu Zneid, also spoke during the ceremony. “In 1979, after the Islamic Revolution, we were demonstrating in Washington when Ayatollah Khomeini decided to reopen the Palestinian embassy in Tehran in the presence of Yasser Arafat.That event was the greatest change. It was a really important issue for the Palestinians and the people of South Africa. I was in Washington at the time where I had joined the protests in support of the South African people.”Mmamokwena Gaoretelelwe, the South African ambassador added that, “What is happening to the Palestinian people today is understandable for us Africans. The concept of resistance is very important for us and victory is certain for the Palestinian people. After Mandela was released from prison, our country gained victory. As mentioned in Ayatollah Khamenei’s book, the Iranian Revolution also won after the nation demonstrated resilience and endured great sufferings.”Shakib Rashid, the ambassador of Algeria in Lisbon, also stated that, “Algeria was occupied from 1830 to 1962 and had more than 1.5 million martyrs. We understand the Palestinian situation very well. Our young generation in Algeria has been raised within a cultural environment of resistance and we believe that Palestine will be victorious.”Maria Domiguez, the ambassador of Cuba in Lisbon, added that, “After being colonized by Spain, Cuba was able to conquer it, but it was captured again by the US. Our people decided to determine their own system of governance just as the Iranian people had during the 1979 Revolution. Resistance has been ingrained among our people and we understand this issue very well. Ultimately, victory will be certain.”Vice president of the International Affairs of the Islamic Revolution Research and Cultural Institute, Mohammad Akhgari, stated, “This book depicts the history of the Iranian people's resistance to achieve victory. Today, after 50 years, we are still witnessing the killing of Palestinians. Resistance is the main concept of this book, and ‘victory comes with patience and resistance’ is the key to the victory of the Palestinians.”At the end of the ceremony, the book “Cell No. 14” was unveiled in Portuguese in the presence of Iran’s ambassador, the ambassadors of Palestine, Cuba, Algeria, South Africa, the charge d'affaires of the embassies of Venezuela, Russia, China, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq and Angola, as well as the vice president of the Islamic World Observatory in Portugal, the editor of the magazine Diplomatico, and a group of academics from Iran and Portugal.