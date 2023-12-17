0
Sunday 17 December 2023 - 09:09

Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives

Gaza Health Minister Mai al-Kaila has called for an “urgent probe” as witnesses say Israeli bulldozers crushed Palestinians in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

A senior Hamas official said more than 8,000 people are missing under the rubble from Israel’s bombardment.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s army confirmed that one of the three Israeli captives killed in Gaza by Israeli forces was holding a white flag.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to confirm captive negotiations have resumed.

Israel’s bombardments continue across Gaza, including of three residential homes in Rafah, Al Jazeera reported.

Three Palestinians have been killed in separate West Bank raids, the Health Ministry said.

A UN supply mission to al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza describes the emergency department as a “bloodbath”.

Heavy Israeli bombardments from air, land, and sea continued across Gaza on Saturday, with intense airstrikes reported in Khan Younis and Gaza city.

There are now more than 12,000 people per square kilometer in Rafah, where many of the estimated 85 percent of people displaced in Gaza are seeking shelter.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.
