Monday 18 December 2023 - 00:32

Israel, US Signing Own Death Warrants in Gaza: IRGC Chief

In an address at the funeral of unidentified Iranian martyrs, held in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami said the Zionist regime and the US are putting more nails on their own coffins as they wreak more destruction on Gaza.

He also warned the Israeli regime that turning the hospitals in Gaza into the battlefields is no attainment, but a crime.

Lauding the Palestinian people for their resistance and reaffirming Iran’s unflagging support for the Palestinian resistance, the commander said the US and Israel will be the ultimate losers in the war on Gaza.

Highlighting the growing hatred of the US across the region, Major General Salami said the American officials do not dare to visit the Muslim countries.

The US is repeating the mistakes of the past 45 years and wrongly believes that it can gain victories through occupation, the IRGC chief stated.

“The US, Israel and their allies are repeating the past bitter experiences,” he added, pointing to Washington’s defeats in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

The Americans are packing their bags to leave the region, he stated.

In remarks in late October, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei held the US accountable for aiding and abetting the Zionist regime in the atrocities against Gaza, saying the US is managing the crimes and has the blood of Palestinian children and women on its hands.

Highlighting the importance of the patience that has been practiced by the people of Gaza, the Leader noted that this is indicative of the enemy’s defeat in their attempt to bring the Palestinians to their knees. "The patience they exercise and their trust in God are the things that will ultimately save the people of Gaza and lead them to victory."

Nearly 18,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
